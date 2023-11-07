HamberMenu
Congress leaders shielding kingpin of KEA Bluetooth scam: Vijayendra

November 07, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP legislator B.Y. Vijayendra has alleged that Congress Ministers and MLAs were shielding the alleged kingpin of the KEA Bluetooth scam R.D. Patil, [Rudragowda D. Patil] who helped some candidates to use Bluetooth devices for writing examinations conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority.

He was on a study tour to take stock of the drought-affected areas in Kalaburagi and Bidar district on Tuesday. Mr. Vijayendra, speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi city, said though the IPS officers have enough evidence against Mr. Patil, they have failed to arrest him. He was being protected by the police top brass and political leaders.

Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, blamed the previous BJP government when the PSI recruitment scam surfaced. Surprisingly, the kingpin of the PSI scam and the whole team involved in the scam were acting as Congress agents. Mr. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress leaders are helping Mr. Patil to abscond.

“We cannot expect a fair and transparent probe by the police into the KEA Bluetooth scam under the Congress government. The case should be handed over to the CBI,” Mr. Vijayendra demanded.

