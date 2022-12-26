Congress leaders seek stern action against moral policing

December 26, 2022 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Belagavi

The Opposition Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, took exception to the episodes of “moral policing” in Mangaluru and demanded that the police deal with those behind it with an iron hand.

Mr. Siddaramaiah blamed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the increase in such incidents in the coastal city.

He further alleged that such incidents were repeatedly taking place particularly when the Chief Minister visited Mangaluru city. Referring to the recent incident of murder of a youth, he demanded that police book the miscreants under the provisions of UAPA.

Responding to this, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government would not back any such incidents and that it would initiate all measures to put an end to such episodes.