Congress leaders seek coordination panel in Karnataka

A few Congress leaders have urged the party high command to constitute a coordination committee to establish checks and balances for the State unit of the party.

Sources in the party said leaders such as M. Veerappa Moily, B.K. Hariparasad and K.H. Muniyappa have urged the Central leaders to set up the coordination panel to prevent some leaders from taking unilateral decisions. The leaders believe that the establishment of such a panel will help bring about consensus on various matters.

Though former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G. Parameshwara have opposed the constitution of such a panel, Mr. Moily, Mr. Hariparasad and Mr. Muniyappa are believed to have met K.C. Venugopal, All-India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Karnataka, and requested him to constitute the panel.

Mr. Siddaramaiah headed a coordination committee during the rule of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

