Congress leaders plan grand welcome for Mallikarjun Kharge

November 22, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Congress committees of all seven district units in Kalyana Karnataka region are gearing up to accord a “grand welcome” for Congress veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is arriving to his home constituency (Kalaburagi) for the first time after being elected president of the All India Congress Committee.

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, after holding a preliminary meeting with the presidents of the seven District Congress Committees and the party leaders on Monday, told presspersons that Mr. Kharge will be visiting Kalaburagi city on December 10 for the first time after assuming the party’s top post.

The district units of Congress committees have decided to hold ‘Abhinandana Samarambha’ at the Nutan Vidyalaya ground to mark the occasion and felicitate him. Mr. Kharge will arrive at Kalaburagi airport by 10 a.m. (on December 10); he will be taken to the venue from the airport in a grand procession.

To host the mega event, a strong reception committee, along with various sub-committees, has been formed with Mr. Khandre as president, Sharanprakash Patil as working president, and all the Congress legislatures as vice-presidents.

AICC general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala; former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and M. Veerappa Moily, and other senior leaders, including G. Parameshwara, and H.K. Patil, will participate in the event.

Mr. Khandre said that it will be a mega event for the party. Around 2 to 3 lakh people, including party workers, members of various progressive organisations and supporters of the Congress from across the region, are expected to participate in the programme.

Congress leaders, including N.S. Boseraju, Allam Veerabhadrappa, Kaneez Fatima, Ajay Singh, Sharanprakash Patil, Thippannappa Kamaknoor, and Jagdev Guttedar were present.