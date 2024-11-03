Congress leaders now travelling on roads built by my father, says Bharath Bommai

Congress leaders who are now campaigning in the various villages of Shiggaon Assembly Constituency are travelling on roads built by my father and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai, BJP candidate Bharat Bommai said in Shiggaon on Sunday.

The Opposition party nominee is seeking election to the Shiggaon-Savanur seat vacated by his father after his election to the Lok Sabha.

Bharath Bommai said that he has witnessed a groundswell of support for him and his party. Hundreds of youths are joining the BJP in several villages.

That is all because of my father’s work as an MLA and Chief Minister. Even the cement concrete roads that the Congress candidate and others are travelling on for campaigning were built by my father, he said.

He said that he was an avid cricketer and is fighting the elections with a desire to winning it. “I am a batsman and I keep scoring centuries. We don’t play T20 or One-Day matches. we play Test matches. Our innings are always long,” he said.

He and his mother Channamma Basavaraj Bommai campaigned in villages such as Tavarmellahalli, Kuni Maralihalli, Alasur and Hosa Alasur.

They spent a large part of the day campaigning in Shiggaon Assembly Constituency visiting houses of workers, seeking votes door-to-door and doing a roadshow on an open van.

Ms. Bommai sought votes for Bharath Bommai asking women to consider him as their own son. “Kindly bless him. He will serve you as your son,” she said at a roadside meeting in Muttalli village.

She also asked people to consider all the work done by Basavaraj Bommai for the constituency.

“As Chief Minister and MLA, Basavaraj Bommai has worked hard. He believes that the way to a happy village is ensuring the happiness of women. That is why he focussed on women’s empowerment,” she said.

When he was first elected MLA in 2008, the constituency was underdeveloped. There were no proper roads, drinking water supply or other facilities. But he took it up as a challenge and worked hard for the constituency in the four terms that he was elected. “You have voted for him with love and trust. It was with your blessings that he became the Chief Minister,” she said.

She said that leaving the Assembly seat for Parliament was a hard decision for Basavaraj Bommai. “When he contested for the 2024 MP elections, he was sad that he has to leave this constituency,” she recalled.

He wanted to develop it further and build more houses for the poor, she added.

She urged the people to bless Bharath Bommai who is fighting in his father’s place. “Bharath Bommai wants to bring industries and create jobs in the constituency,” she said.

