Congress leaders’ mud-slinging will cause fall of Congress government

November 05, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Congress leaders and senior Cabinet ministers are resorting to mud-slinging on each other and making open remarks on issues such as leadership change. This would only damage the party’s [Congress] prospectus, and cause the fall of the Congress government, BJP leader and former Minister B.C. Patil has said.

Mr. Patil, who was in Kalaburagi city on Sunday, to promote his upcoming Kannada movie Garadi, told presspersons that development works have come to a complete standstill under the Siddaramaiah-led government in State. The Congress leaders are busy mudslinging on each other and are ignoring real issues.

The State is reeling under drought and the Congress-led government has no concern for farmers in distress. Alleging that the State government has failed to take up drought relief works, Mr. Patil demanded that the government provide compensation for crop loss as per NDRF guidelines, as the previous BJP government had done.

Mr. Patil reiterated that the BJP-led government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers. He recalled that the Centre and State government had compensated for crop losses suffered by farmers due to rains and floods in 2021-22. Both the State and the Centre released a sum of ₹6,800 each per hectare of rain-fed land. For irrigated land, the Centre offered compensation of ₹13,500 per hectare and the State government offered ₹11,500 per hectare. For horticulture crop loss, the Centre paid ₹18,000 per hectare and the State paid ₹7,000 per hectare, Mr. Patil added.

Film Director Yograj Bhatt, Kannada Sahitya Parishad district president Vijaykumar Patil Tegaltippi, and its honorary secretary Yeshwant Ashtagi were present.