Congress leaders lambast BJP, launch poll preparation

October 21, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Launching the poll preparations for Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency, Congress leaders including Ministers S.S. Mallikarjun and H.K. Patil and Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed on Saturday, lambasted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what they termed as false promises.

Addressing the gathering of office-bearers and party workers of Haveri Lok Sabha Constituency in Haveri on Saturday, Horticulture Minister and Haveri Loksabha Constituency in-charge S.S. Mallikarjun expressed confidence of winning back the constituency. Pointing out that it was the Congress leaders themselves who were responsible for electoral debacle, Mr. Mallikarjun called on everyone to fight unitedly to win back the constituency, where Congress has lost thrice successively.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil said that Congress had become stronger in Haveri and called on the workers to fight unitedly for ensuring victory. He expressed confidence that the party would win over 20 seats from Karnataka.

Mr. Patil alleged that the BJP-led Union government had meted out injustice to Karnataka in issues related to Cauvery, Krishna and Mahadayi water sharing. “We have walked the talk. After formation of INDIA, BJP is in shambles and they are not able to even appoint a leader of opposition in Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Patil pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mocked the guarantee schemes of Congress. But Congress had fulfilled the guarantees given to the people, he said.

Referring to the decision to write off loans worth ₹25 lakh crore by the Centre, Mr. Patil sought to know whether corporates whose loans were written off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had had given party fund to BJP. He said that the Centre declined to give rice for distribution under ‘Anna Bhagya’ and did not even release ₹5,000 crore sought for drought relief. The Minister sought to know whether the BJP MPs from Karnataka had brought at least ₹1 crore to the State.

Chief Whip of the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed listed out the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained that they had remained unfulfilled. He said that the Oscar for telling most number of lies should be given to the PM. He said the people of the country were disappointed with BJP and through the Karnataka elections had given a clear message. MLAs Basavaraj Shivannavar, U.B. Banakar and other leaders were present.

