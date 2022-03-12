Congress leaders knocking on BJP’s doors, claims Sriramulu

Minister for Transport and Tribal Welfare B. Sriramulu on Saturday claimed that several Congress leaders were knocking on the doors of the BJP after the recent results of the Assembly elections in five States.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru, he dismissed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar’s claim that BJP leaders from Ballari district will be joining the Congress party as “day-dreaming” by the Congress leader.

“He is day-dreaming. On the contrary, a lot of Congress leaders are planning to join the BJP fold”, he said.

Mr. Sriramulu also sought to remind the Congress leaders the defection witnessed three years ago from the Congress to the BJP, which eventually led to the installation of a government led by B.S. Yediyurappa. “There are several leaders from the Congress who want to join the BJP now”, he claimed.

Mr. Sriramulu ruled out the possibility of any change of guard in the State. Basavaraj Bommai will not only complete the ensuing term as Chief Minister but will also lead the party in the next Assembly elections. “Don’t listen to rumours (about change of leadership)”, he said.

He said Mr. Bommai had given a good Budget in favour of the poor, women, labour class, Dalits etc.

To another question on possibility of former Minister Janardhana Reddy’s return to the poll fray in the next Assembly elections, Mr. Sriramulu said the party leadership will take a decision in the regard.