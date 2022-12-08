Congress leaders in talks with me on joining BJP: Ashok

December 08, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the ruling BJP secured a two-thirds majority in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok claimed that many Congress leaders of Karnataka had approached him and evinced interest to join the BJP.

“Many Congress leaders are in talks with me. They are ready to quit the Congress to join the BJP,” Mr. Ashok said at a press conference here. However, the Minister did not mention names of such leaders.

Giving credit to the “double engine” government for the BJP’s victory in Gujarat, Mr. Ashok said the Aam Aadmi Party had begun to occupy the space vacated by the Congress.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had not yielded the desired results to the Congress in the elections, the Minister said.

