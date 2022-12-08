  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Congress leaders in talks with me on joining BJP: Ashok

December 08, 2022 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the ruling BJP secured a two-thirds majority in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok claimed that many Congress leaders of Karnataka had approached him and evinced interest to join the BJP.

“Many Congress leaders are in talks with me. They are ready to quit the Congress to join the BJP,” Mr. Ashok said at a press conference here. However, the Minister did not mention names of such leaders.

Giving credit to the “double engine” government for the BJP’s victory in Gujarat, Mr. Ashok said the Aam Aadmi Party had begun to occupy the space vacated by the Congress.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra had not yielded the desired results to the Congress in the elections, the Minister said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.