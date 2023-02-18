Congress leaders in Mysuru perform ‘tarpana’ of State Budget 2023-24

February 18, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MYSURU

Sporting flowers over their ears, Congress leaders in Mysuru on Saturday staged the ritualistic ‘tarpana’ of the State Budget 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

It was staged in the Congress office by a group of partymen pouring water from betel leaves over a handbag that symbolised the State Budget. The Congressmen, sporting flowers over both their ears, chanted “Karnataka Budget 2023-24 Govinda Govinda”.

KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana, who led the event along with Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, said the party was staging the ritual to highlight the “gimmick” of the BJP, which had presented State Budget on Friday ahead of Assembly elections that were round the corner.

Contending that the State Budget would come into force from April 1, 2023, Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP government will not be in a position to give effect to the provisions of the Budget after the announcement of the Election Code of Conduct, which is expected by March 10.

Hence, the State Budget presented by Mr. Bommai on Friday was no more than an “election gimmick”, Mr. Lakshmana said.

The Congress leaders’ act symbolically conveyed that the BJP government was fooling the people of the State by presenting a Budget that it will not fufill.

Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP government had promised to implement a total of 339 different schemes in the State during the Budget presented last year. But, only 207 schemes were implemented while the remaining 132 were not fulfilled.

Also, out of the 112 promises made to the farmers in the last year’s Budget, the government could fulfil no more than 15 promises.

The government was able to spend barely 56 per cent of last year’s Budget size of ₹2.62 lakh crore. Only ₹1.4 lakh crore was spent last year, he claimed.

Similiarly, the government had promised to set up Weavers’ Development Corporation in the previous Budget and proposed to set aside ₹1,000 crore. “But, neither was the Corporation set up nor was the fund made available”, he said.

He claimed that the government promised to construct 5 lakh houses. But, only 11,880 houses could be built, he lamented. Also, the Budgetary promise of developing the six Regional Engineering Colleges and other prestigious engineering colleges in the State into Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KIT) on the lines of Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) too has not been implemented, Mr. Lakshmana lamented.

The Congress, Mr. Lakshmana said, has already promised to provide all the 1.6 crore residential dwelling units in the State 200 units of free power every month, ₹2,000 per month to a woman in each household and 10 kg of free rice every month when the party comes to power after the elections.