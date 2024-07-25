Congress leaders hopeful of Forest Minister resolving issues of people of Shivamogga

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson B.A. Ramesh Hegde said Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre assured Congress leaders from Shivamogga of resolving forest issues concerned to people in Shivamogga, including those who were displaced by the hydro-electric projects in Shivamogga.

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of Congress leaders, under the leadership of Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa and District Congress Committee president R. Prasanna Kumar, met Mr. Khandre in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum on July 23.

Mr. Hegde, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, said the State government had moved the Supreme Court on the issue of denotification of forest lands that were granted to people displaced due to the Sharavathi project. “There had been a delay by the previous BJP government on this issue. The denotification was cancelled by the previous government following a court order with regard to 9,139 acres. The BJP government neither got approval from MoEF for land grants nor moved the court on this issue. However, now the Congress government has moved the Supreme Court on this issue,” he said.

The State government would soon appoint a panel of advocates to handle the issue effectively. Besides that, the Forest Minister promised to safeguard the interests of people displaced due to Chakre-Savehaklu, Varahi, Tunga, Bhadra, and irrigation projects in Shivamogga district, Mr. Hegde said.

CM visit

Mr. Hegde said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would hold a meeting regarding the forest issues in Shivamogga soon. Earlier, when Congress leaders of Shivamogga took out protests seeking justice for the displaced people of Shivamogga, Mr. Siddaramaiah took part in the protests against the party, then ruling, and assured fulfilling the demands if he came to power. “We are hopeful of the present government resolving the issues bothering people of Shivamogga,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.