Congress leaders hold ‘unity’ meeting

To show unity among the State-level Congress leaders, top leaders of the party, including the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, met at the residence of the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G. Parameshwara on Saturday.

Following the directions of the party central leadership, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Eshwar Khandre, D.K. Shivakumar, K.H. Muniyappa, B.K. Hariprasad, M.B. Patil, and a dozen of other leaders held a three-hour-long meeting and discussed names of suitable candidates for the posts of the KPCC president and the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Addressing presspersons after the meeting, Dr. Parameshwara said the party central leadership would be urged to fill the post of the KPCC president soon. The post fell vacant following the resignation of Mr. Rao.

Similarly, the party unit decided to urge the central leaders to make appointments to the posts of the CLP leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, which were held by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He quit the two posts after the party’s poor show in the December 5 byelections to 15 Assembly constituencies.

The party also discussed various strategies to be adopted for elections to the BBMP council and gram panchayats in the State.