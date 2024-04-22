Congress leaders hit out at Modi over his remarks on ‘redistribution of wealth’

April 22, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former Varuna MLA, on Monday, April 22, said there is no Modi wave in the country and his rallies do not help the party candidates win votes like it happened in the State during 2023 Assembly polls.

“Forget the NDA getting 400-plus seats, the people may even unseat the NDA government at the Centre as the BJP’s old tricks of misleading the people on its communal agenda will not work. The party is utterly lacking in its vision and therefore resorted to its old tactics,” he alleged, while speaking to reporters in Mysuru, after participating in the programme where the manifesto of Congress candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha Seat M. Lakshmana was released at the Congress Bhavan.

Yathindra said the Election Commission has to act on Mr. Modi’s remarks made in Rajasthan as it amounted to poll code violation.

PM Modi, in his speech at Rajasthan, suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would ‘redistribute the wealth of people to Muslims’.

Taking a strong objection to the statement, the former MLA urged the people to remain focused on real issues instead of getting distracted by the misleading statements by the BJP. “Mr. Modi’s remarks amount to the violation of the model code of conduct. The BJP has been doing this to mislead and instigate people on communal lines,” he charged.

He said the Congress was seeking votes purely on its “works” and “achievements” instead of making empty promises. “We are telling people our vision and perspectives. We are seeking votes since we have fulfilled our promises. But what BJP is doing is issuing empty promises,” he alleged.

He accused the BJP of politicising the Neha Hiremath murder case and charged that it was giving a communal angle to the incident.

KPCC Working president Tanveer Sait, who was present, took a strong objection to the PM’s remarks made in Rajasthan.

The Congress launched a campaign (Chembu – empty bowl advertisement) against the BJP as the State did not get anything from the Centre, he said, accusing the saffron party of spreading communal hatred for its political gains.

Manifesto

Earlier, Yathindra and KPCC Working president Tanveer Sait released the manifesto brought out by Mr. Lakshman, listing out his vision for Mysuru and Kodagu. KPCC Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath and others were present.

Mr. Lakshman has promised to make efforts to restore the heritage buildings of Mysuru and Kodagu, securing funds from the Centre, on the Jaipur model by working towards establishing an authority for the conservation heritage properties. The Congress candidate stated that he will work towards securing ₹3,000 crore for the project. He also promised to work towards resolving the problems faced by the coffee growers. The welfare of pepper and cardamom growers assuring a separate package for the farmers is also in the manifesto.