Congress leaders head to Vidhana Soudha in horse carts to highlight fuel price hike

Leader of Opposition struggles with his horse as Congress leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, head to Vidhana Soudha in horse carts to highlight the hike in furl prices, in Bengaluru on September 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru

24 September 2021 13:45 IST

They were led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah led Congress leaders in horse-driven carts to Vidhana Soudha for the last day of the legislative sessions to protest the hike in fuel prices, in Bengaluru on September 24.

He was accompanied by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, MLAs, MLCs and his party colleagues.

Advertising

Advertising