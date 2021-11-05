Congress leaders have no moral right to speak on fuel prices: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru

05 November 2021 14:12 IST

Says Congress-ruled States have declined to reduce prices of petrol and diesel

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said opposition leaders have no moral right to speak on fuel prices when Congress-ruled States have declined to reduce prices of petroleum and diesel.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said instead of praising the Central and the State governments for reducing prices of petrol and diesel, Congress leaders have been criticising the Karnataka government for the sake of criticism. The State Government has reduced prices on fuel by ₹7 per litre.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress leaders claim that the government reduced prices following defeat in the bypoll in Hangal.

“If the government had reduced prices before the byelections, then the same leaders would have accused the government of doing so to get more votes. Congress leaders’ double standard on fuel prices is a clear indication of their anti-people mindset,” the Chief Minister said.

Asked about reducing LPG cylinder prices, the Chief Minister said the Centre would take a decision on the issue.