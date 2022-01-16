Congress leaders from Mysuru booked for taking part in padayatra

The city police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders from Mysuru, who participated in the recent padayatra from Mekedatu.

Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, former MLAs Vasu and Kadale Keshavamurthy, former MLC R. Dharmasena, Mysuru district Congress Committee president Vijaykumar and Congress leader Srinath Babu have been named in the FIR registered by the Lashkar Police Station in Mysuru.

The leaders have been booked under various sections of IPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, for violating guidelines. The FIR said that the Congress leaders along with 20 others had set out from Gandhi Square in Mysuru on January 11 at 7.15 a.m. to participate in the padayatra from Mekedatu without wearing masks or maintaining social distance and endangering the lives of others.