Congress leaders display ‘rowdy’ behaviour: BJP

December 07, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

Launching a counter-attack at the Opposition Congress that has accused it of trying to include a rowdy into the party fold, the BJP not only posed 17 questions to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, but has also remarked that their response to specific developments were similar to “rowdyism”.

In a release, BJP State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar wondered if the manner in which Mr. Shivakumar had declared that he would not allow the BJP to hold any programmes when some people had torn the Congress banner was part of rowdyism culture. Similarly, the manner in which Mr. Siddaramaiah had said that he would take the fire to the entire State when his car was attacked in Kodagu was nothing but a display of rowdyism, he said.

He also alleged that the behaviour of the Youth Congress president, who earlier allegedly was involved in a brawl, had also displayed rowdyism.