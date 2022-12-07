Congress leaders display ‘rowdy’ behaviour: BJP

December 07, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Launching a counter-attack at the Opposition Congress that has accused it of trying to include a rowdy into the party fold, the BJP not only posed 17 questions to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, but has also remarked that their response to specific developments were similar to “rowdyism”.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a release, BJP State general secretary and MLC Ravikumar wondered if the manner in which Mr. Shivakumar had declared that he would not allow the BJP to hold any programmes when some people had torn the Congress banner was part of rowdyism culture. Similarly, the manner in which Mr. Siddaramaiah had said that he would take the fire to the entire State when his car was attacked in Kodagu was nothing but a display of rowdyism, he said.

He also alleged that the behaviour of the Youth Congress president, who earlier allegedly was involved in a brawl, had also displayed rowdyism.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US