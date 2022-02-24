Congress leaders discuss Assembly election preparedness

Rahul Gandhi tells them to face the elections under collective leadership

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi holding a meeting with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and other party leaders, including Siddaramaiah and M. Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over a dozen Karnataka Congress leaders held a meeting with MP and former party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday and discussed preparations to be made for the State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

Issues related to inflation, membership drive of the party, and district-wise leadership and campaign strategy were discussed at the meeting, a leader who was part of it, said.

Team to be dispatched

Sources said the party high command would dispatch a team to the State to assess the arrangements made to face the elections. It was also proposed to identify candidates early to ensure a proper election campaign.

A leader told the party high command to issue directions to leaders against making loose comments/remarks on issues that would work against the party. Mr. Gandhi asked the leaders to face the elections under the collective leadership of the party.

Before chairing the meeting with a larger group, Mr. Gandhi held a meeting with select senior leaders, including MP M. Mallikarjun Kharge and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and discussed various issues, sources said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala would flag-off the party’s second phase padayatra on Sunday from Ramanagaram, sources said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and his counterpart in the Council B.K. Hariprasad, Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas, former KPCC president G. Parameshwara, the five KPCC working presidents, the former Minister M. Veerappa Moily were among those who attended the meeting.