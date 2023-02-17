ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders criticise State Budget

February 17, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Belagavi

it is a poll-time gimmick, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi Hebbalkar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress leaders have criticised the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as anti-people and anti-poor.

“It is highly disappointing. It is a pre-election gimmick and nothing else. There is nothing in it that will benefit the poor,” Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said.

He told journalists that the ruling BJP had failed to fulfil the demands made to the people of the State in the last five years. “This Budget does not have any provision that will benefit the people of northern Karnataka. The BJP has increased the indebtedness of Karnataka. This is not a double-engine government, but a ‘dabba’ government. The BJP has failed on all fronts. This Budget represents its failures,’‘ he said.

Support our reporting.
Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Congress MLA, said that the Budget had failed to meet up to the expectations of the people. “It is a poll time budget. It does not address issues of unemployment, corruption or problems of maladministration,” she said. “People from the lower or middle classes have nothing in the Budget. It does not speak of attracting industrial investment or supporting small and medium industries, that could create employment. Core sectors of agriculture and rural development do not get prominence. The CM has only given new names for old schemes, and not bothered to announce new ones,’‘ she said.

Channaraj Hattiholi, MLC, said that the Budget achieved nothing but betraying the trust of the people. “That is why we are calling it `kivi mele hoovu’ (flowers on the ears) of the people,’‘ he said.

