Congress leaders criticise Budget

February 01, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress leaders have criticised the Union Budget as anti-poor and anti-people.

“The Budget is disappointing. It will benefit neither the lower class nor the middle class,’‘ Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“Unemployment is the biggest crisis that India is facing. But the Budget does not speak about it. There is no mention of measures to set up MSMEs or to increase investment in such sectors that create employment,’‘ he said.

The Budget does not give any importance to the primary sectors like agriculture and rural development. Most of the new schemes are noting but polished old schemes. There are no schemes or projects for farmers’ welfare or development, he said.

M.B. Patil, KPCC campaign committee chairperson, said that the Budget had disappointed the people as it made no effort to reduce prices of power or essential commodities. The people of the country were weighed down by the prices of petrol, diesel, domestic gas, food and other commodities. The Budget has made no effort to provide relief to the victims of price rise, he said in a press release.

He welcomed the Union government’s decision to grant national project status to Upper Bhadra Project, saying it deserved such recognition. However, he criticised the Union government for failing to declare Upper Krishna project, as it was a major project affecting the lives of farmers in a large part of the State.

It is a populist Budget with no real benefits to the people. It seems that the government has provided some tax relief for the middle classes, but there has been no effort to lift the majority of the population out of misery. There are no schemes or projects for the welfare of students, youth, women, farmers or labourers. The allocation for education is just 2%. It should have been 4-5%. The total national debt is over 59% of the GDP. This has increased from 49% last year. But there are no measures to reduce non-performing assets, he said.