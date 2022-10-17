Congress leaders confident of Kharge’s victory

Congress leader and former president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Rahul Gandhi waiting for his turn to exercise his franchise in the AICC presidential poll at Sanganakallu polling station near Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Presidential candidate M. Mallikarjun Kharge casting his vote at the KPCC office in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar were among 501 delegates of the Congress who exercised their franchise on Monday in the elections for the post of AICC president at the party office here.

Out of total 503 delegates, 501 exercised their franchise. Only two delegates - Nivedith Alva and Prashanth Deshpande could not cast their votes owing to some personal reasons, sources said.

Mr. Kharge and MP Shashi Tharoor are two candidates in the fray for the elections. After voting, Congress leaders expressed confidence that Mr. Kharge would become the president of the party.

“Out of 503, only two could not vote,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Senior leader K. Rahman Khan, who is suffering from COVID-19, authorised the election officer to cast the vote on his behalf by indicating him about his choice, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi voted at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp site in Sanganakallu, Ballari, along with party leaders D.K. Suresh, B.V. Srinivas, J.S. Anjaneyulu and B. Nagendra.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Mr. Kharge said he would not comment till declaration of election results on October 19. “Let us see what happens in the ballot box,” he said, when asked about State leaders who supported him for the top post. Mr. Kharge said he spoke to his opponent Mr. Tharoor and wished him. “Both of us are contesting to strengthen Congress to build a stronger and better nation for the future generations,” Mr. Kharge said in a tweet.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Kharge would win by a huge margin. “Mr. Kharge is a veteran leader who has been loyal to the Congress for the past five decades. I am confident that all votes in Karnataka would be cast in his favour,” he said.

On the BJP’s criticism about the AICC presidential election, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “The BJP has no election at all. Congress believes in internal democracy. Was there a democratic process followed in choosing Basavaraj Bommai as CM?” he wondered.