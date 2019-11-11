Congress leaders condemn Modi government’s policies

Opposing the Centre’s economic policies, Congress workers led by Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah staged a massive demonstration in front of Town Hall here on Monday.

They submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind appealing to him to direct the Union government to shun all “anti-people” policies and work towards improving the financial slowdown and the current bleak scenario in the employment sector.

The memorandum was submitted to the President through the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Siddaramaiah said people are facing a “very difficult situation” owing to the economic slowdown. He alleged that the Centre was not taking any “effective steps” to improve the situation.

“Every section of the society is facing difficulties. The BJP government has been making only tall promises. Beginning from demonetisation, every decision the Centre has been taking is “anti-people” and “anti-poor,” he said.

“I don’t think the Centre is realising the situation. It is not doing anything to stop the slowdown and create jobs for our youth. Our appeal to you is to direct the government to initiate immediate measures to improve the situation and alleviate poverty and unemployment. Every citizen should be given equal opportunities and be allowed to lead a caste-less and classless life,” he said.

Exuding confidence that the Congress will emerge victorious in all 15 constituencies where bypolls will be held, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “People are fed up with the Centre and State government’s failures. They will not tolerate the defectors who sold themselves to the BJP. Do not be surprised if the Congress wins in all 15 constituencies.”