Congress leaders call on Vishwanath

February 16, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Senior Congress leaders including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar called on A.H.Vishwanath, MLC, at his residence in K.R.Nagar on Thursday.

Mr.Vishwanath, a former Congress man who drifted to the JD(S) and is currently with the BJP, has expressed his dismay with the government on many issues resulting in speculations that he was set to quit the party.

Apart from Mr. Shivakumar, KPCC working president and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Rani Satish, H.M.Revanna, AICC secetary Roji M. John and others also called on Mr.Vishwanath

Mr .Vishwanath was elected on JD (S) ticket as MLA from Hunsur but led the rebel faction and helped BJP form the government in the State. Though he joined the BJP and became an MLC, he has been vocal in his criticism of the government leading to speculations that he was preparing the grounds to rejoin the Congress.

Mr. Shivakumar had said in Hunsur on Wednesday that Mr. Vishwanath was keen to return to the Congress fold and had met him on a couple of occasions and Thursday’s meeting has lend further credence to the speculations that the re-entry was a formality.