Congress leaders’ bus yatra from Belagavi today

January 10, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is just a few months away, the State Congress leaders will begin their election tour ‘Praja Dhwani’ from Wednesday covering 21 districts during which the party will expose the “misdeeds” of the ruling BJP government.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will travel in the same bus until January 29. After that, in the second week of February, a team headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah will visit every Assembly constituency in north Karnataka, while Mr. Shivakumar will lead his team in south Karnataka.

The KPCC chief said the party chose Belagavi as the starting point for the tour as this was where Mahatma Gandhi chaired the historic 1924 session of the Congress. “The BJP formed government through unethical means. So, we are going to take out a bus yatra which will cover all districts starting from Belagavi,” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

The Congress released a “chargesheet” listing out price rise, corruption, policy paralysis, and unfulfilled promises.