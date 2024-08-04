Congress leaders assail JD(S) MLA for ‘naming them’ in transfer issue

The former Minister Baburao Chinchansur and District Congress Committee president Basareddy Anapur have dared Gurmitkal Janata Dal(S) MLA Sharangouda Kandkur to prove his allegations made against them in connection with the issue of transfer of officers.

Addressing a joint press conference in Yadgir on Sunday, Mr. Chinchansur and Mr. Anapur said that Mr. Kandkur has said that they demanded lakhs of rupees from officers to transfer them to various places in Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency.

“But, we demand that Mr. Kandkur prove this with related documents. Otherwise, he should take political retirement,” they added.

Mr. Anapur said that “we only requested Radha Krishna Doddamani, Member of Parliament representing Kalaburagi, under whom the Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency comes, to transfer efficient officers in the interest of the general public, without suggesting him anybody’s name.

Mr. Kandkur, however, has dragged the Kharge family name into the transfer issue saying that officers are being transferred as per their decision, he said.

“Everybody knows that the Kharge family has been in politics for more than five decades without any stigma. I would only say that he should stop making allegations and focus on development, where we will join hands with him,” he said.

Mr. Anapur also said that he has respect for him because of his position as MLA. “If he (Mr. Kandkur) doesn’t stop making false allegations against us, we will expose him in public,” he said.

Challenging Mr. Kandkur, Mr. Chinchansur said that if he (Mr. Kandkur) proves his allegation against him that he sought lakhs of rupees to transfer officers, he would quit politics. “Otherwise, he should resign as MLA,“ he said.

“He is speaking falsehoods and people are waiting to teach him a lesson,“ he added.

He strongly criticised Mr. Kandkur for dragging Minister Priyank Kharge’s name into the issue and said that everyone knows about Mr. Kharge and his working style. “His life is like an open book,” he added.

Chidanandappa Kalabelagundi, Krishna Chepetla, Samson Malikeri, Hanumanth Ete and others were present.

