Congress leaders are acting in an immature manner and their complaint is ridiculous, says Karjol

January 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Belagavi

Congress leaders are acting in an immature manner over the issue of Ramesh Jarkiholi’s statement about promising money to people during a recent rally, Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“The former Minister was not addressing an election campaign rally. Elections are yet to be announced and the model code of conduct is not in place. He was speaking to people in Rural Belagavi in general and not to voters of any particular constituency. That is why, the alleged offence cannot be termed an electoral malpractice,” the Minister said.

He said that the Congress filing a police complaint against the statement is ridiculous as the Congress has been blind to bribing and distribution of gifts and money to voters by its own leaders. He said that Congress announcements such as giving free electricity to households and ₹2,000 to women voters are in clear violation of electoral laws and rules.

“Any party should seek votes based on its manifesto and programmes and ideology. It is wrong to bribe voters. We have been watching the distribution of gifts to voters by Congress MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar,” he said.