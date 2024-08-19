ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders and workers stage protests across Karnataka condemning Governor sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in MUDA ‘scam’

Updated - August 19, 2024 03:16 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 02:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, the protest was held at Freedom Park. It was led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was accompanied by several Cabinet colleagues

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers staged a protest in Hassan opposing the Karnataka Governor approving prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam, on August 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Workers and leaders of the Congress staged protests in various parts of Karnataka opposing the Governor sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam.

MUDA Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah moves Karnataka HC against sanction by Governor for prosecution

In Bengaluru, the protest was held at Freedom Park. It was led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was accompanied by several Cabinet colleagues. They held placards condemning the Governor’s action and shouted slogans against him and the BJP for “misusing the Governor’s office for destabilise a democratically elected government”.

In Hassan, Congress supporters took part in a protest march on B.M. Road, on August 19, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

In Mysuru, the protest was led by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. Congress supporters took part in a protest march on B.M. Road in Hassan. Along the way, they raised slogans accusing the Governor of working like an agent of the BJP.

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by District Congress committee president R. Prasanna Kumar and former MP Ayanur Manjunath, gathered at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga and proceeded on a march up to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna, addressing the protesters, accused the Governor of attempting to remove the democratically-elected Congress government in Karnataka. He also questioned the Governor not giving his consent for prosecution of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and others.

