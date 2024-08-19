Workers and leaders of the Congress staged protests in various parts of Karnataka opposing the Governor sanctioning prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam.

In Bengaluru, the protest was held at Freedom Park. It was led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who was accompanied by several Cabinet colleagues. They held placards condemning the Governor’s action and shouted slogans against him and the BJP for “misusing the Governor’s office for destabilise a democratically elected government”.

In Mysuru, the protest was led by Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. Congress supporters took part in a protest march on B.M. Road in Hassan. Along the way, they raised slogans accusing the Governor of working like an agent of the BJP.

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by District Congress committee president R. Prasanna Kumar and former MP Ayanur Manjunath, gathered at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga and proceeded on a march up to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Sagar MLA Belur Gopala Krishna, addressing the protesters, accused the Governor of attempting to remove the democratically-elected Congress government in Karnataka. He also questioned the Governor not giving his consent for prosecution of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and others.

