Congress leaders accuse BJP of attempting ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka

As the Congress government tries to stave off the BJP-Janata Dal’s (Secular) charge of irregularities in the allotment of sites by MUDA to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, claims of the return of ‘Operation Lotus’ by the BJP to destabilise the Government emerged on Sunday (Aug. 25).

While the Congress legislator from Mandya Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) claimed that the party’s legislators are being offered ₹100 crore by the BJP to switch sides, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil also claimed that efforts are being made to woo Congress legislators.

Mr. Gowda claimed that someone had approached him with an offer of money. “They have increased the offer from ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore. Attempts are being made to bring down the Congress Government. I have an audio recording of the same and will release it at an appropriate time,” he said.

He accused a group of leaders, including Union Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy, Pralhad Joshi, and Shobha Karandlaje, besides BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh as to be behind the operation.

“BJP brokers are approaching the Congress legislators every day. Their sole aim is to destablise the government. But they will not succeed. We are collecting further evidence, and we will approach ED,” Mr. Gowda told reporters in Mandya on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Medical Education Minister accused the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, of trying to destabilise non-BJP governments in the country. “You are seeing what they are doing in West Bengal. Since they do not have strength in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, they are not able to do anything. In Karnataka, our legislators are being enticed with money now. Where is the money coming from? The Centre is sponsoring it. Everyone knows that last time too they gave money to 14 legislators in Karnataka,” he alleged.

When specifically asked if the luring of legislators had begun in Karnataka, he said: “Our Chief Minister has already told that our legislators are being enticed because he has (police) intelligence.” He said he was not aware of the quantum of money being offered. Though Leader of Opposition R. Ashok claims that such an offer is not being made, internally, it is being done, he added. “Because legislators are not coming, BJP is misusing the Governor’s office. The BJP is unable to digest the fact that it is out of power,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP General Secretary P. Rajeev has filed a police complaint stating that lies about BJP attempting to induce legislators with money are being spread.

