Congress leader stopped from meeting Shrimant Patil in Mumbai hospital

Senior Congress leader Yashomati Thakur had a heated argument with Mumbai police and doctors on Friday after she was stopped from meeting Shrimant Patil, the party’s MLA from Karnataka who has been admitted to the State-run St. George Hospital.

Mr. Patil had complained of chest pain and subsequently admitted to the hospital’s VIP room on the ground floor. While the hospital does not have a cardiac care facility or a specialist, Ms. Thakur questioned the line of treatment to the MLA.

“I am secretary in charge of Karnataka. I helped this man win the election, and naturally, I wanted to see the condition of our party MLA since he has come to Mumbai complaining of chest pain. But I was not allowed to meet him,” said Ms. Thakur, who is also a Congress MLA from Amravati district. “I was ready to take him to a better hospital for treatment. But his son, who was standing outside the ward, did not let me in. I met the dean and the superintendent of the hospital but the police did not allow me to go further,” she told The Hindu.

Commenting on the quarrel in the hospital, Ms. Thakur said the MLA and his son used to call her to seek ministerial berth. “Now they are not even allowing me to meet him. Of course there were heated exchanges,” she said. In a video that has been circulated on social media, Ms. Thakur can be seen accusing the doctors and the police of protecting Mr. Patil.

Hospital authorities remained mum about Mr. Patil’s medical condition. A hospital source said cardiac specialists were called to examine Mr. Patil. Madhukar Gaikwad, medical superintendent of the hospital, and Ajay Chandanwale, dean of JJ Group of Hospital under which St. George Hospital falls, remained unavailable for comment.