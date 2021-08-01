Congress leader S.M. Anand passes away

Hassan:

Former MLC and senior Congress leader S.M.Anand, 72, died in a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning on Sunday. Mr. Anand had been under treatment for some time.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Anand, an advocate by profession, worked as chairman of Hassan Urban Development Authority, Hassan District Congress Committee and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. He was elected to the Legislative Council, as a representative of the local bodies of Hassan. He had been actively involved in the party’s organization for many years. He worked as general secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

His mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Hassan later today.