Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ‘campaigns’ for BJP’s Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra

January 27, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Shivamogga:

Senior Congress leader and Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has appealed to the people of Shivamogga to elect BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra in the coming Lok Sabha elections, considering his focus on development works.

Mr. Shivashankarappa, who is also president of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, spoke after accepting the “Guru Basava Shree” award presented at Bhavaikya Sammelana organized by Bekkina Kalmatha in Shivamogga on Friday evening.

Mr. Shivashankarappa, who served as minister in the Congress government earlier, said the people of Shivamogga were fortunate to have Raghavendra as their representative. “It would not be wrong to say that Raghavendra gave attention to all the work that needed to be done for the constituency and got them executed even if they were beyond his abilities. Anyhow, within two months, there would be parliament elections. The BJP would definitely field him again. It would be your responsibility to get him elected considering the development work,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra was seated next to Shivashankarappa on the dais. Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swamy of Bekkina Kalmatha and others were present at the programme.

