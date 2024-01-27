ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ‘campaigns’ for BJP’s Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra

January 27, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Shivamogga:

‘It would be your responsibility to get him elected (in Lok Sabha polls) considering the development work,” says the Congress MLA from Davangere South.

Sathish G T 9911

Shamanur Shivashankarappa, Congress MLA, Davanagere South. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Shivamogga:

Senior Congress leader and Davangere South MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa has appealed to the people of Shivamogga to elect BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra in the coming Lok Sabha elections, considering his focus on development works.

Mr. Shivashankarappa, who is also president of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha, spoke after accepting the “Guru Basava Shree” award presented at Bhavaikya Sammelana organized by Bekkina Kalmatha in Shivamogga on Friday evening.

Mr. Shivashankarappa, who served as minister in the Congress government earlier, said the people of Shivamogga were fortunate to have Raghavendra as their representative. “It would not be wrong to say that Raghavendra gave attention to all the work that needed to be done for the constituency and got them executed even if they were beyond his abilities. Anyhow, within two months, there would be parliament elections. The BJP would definitely field him again. It would be your responsibility to get him elected considering the development work,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Raghavendra was seated next to Shivashankarappa on the dais. Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swamy of Bekkina Kalmatha and others were present at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US