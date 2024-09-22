Congress leader objects to Belagavi corpn. decision to return land to owners

The former MLA and Congress leader Ramesh Kudchi has criticised officers of the Belagavi City Corporation for a decision to return land to owners in the city, rather than compensate them.

He was referring to a submission made by the corporation officers before the High Court that people whose land were taken over without due process will get back their land rather than compensation.

The High Court had ruled that the corporation had to pay compensation of over ₹20 crore to petitioner Balasaheb Patil who had accused the corporation and Smart City Limited of taking over his land outside the land acquisition process.

“The corporation council had resolved to compensate them. But the officers pleaded before the court that they would rather return the land. How can this be accepted? They have no authority to overturn the council resolution. Only the State Cabinet can do so. But the matter was not taken to the State government at all. All decisions were taken at the local level. This needs to be condemned,” Mr. Kudchi, who has also served as Mayor of Belagavi, said.

He said that even the decision to return land has to be ratified by the council.

Mr. Kudchi also accused Minister Satish Jarkiholi of high-handedness and of using undue influence over corporation officers. He has been putting pressure on officials to change their stand.

He openly announced that he did not agree with the corporation decision. Satish Jarkiholi asked officers to submit in court to return land rather than pay compensation, Mr. Kudchi said.

To a query, he said the local Congress leadership has neglected committed workers and is engaged in grooming some leaders who are loyal to them.

Mr. Kudchi said that some Congress members in the corporation had attended a private meeting called by BJP MLA Abhay Patil and told him that the BJP will not be blamed for the wrong decisions of the corporation.