Congress leader murdered in Shahabad

Girish Kambanur, a Congress leader and former councillor of Shahabad civic body, was murdered in broad daylight on Monday.

The assailants attacked Mr. Kambanur with swords and stabbed him multiple times near Shahabad Railway Station. They left behind two swords at the crime scene, one embedded in the body and the other near it. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi where he was declared brought dead.

Mr. Kambanur had served as the president of Shahabad City Municipal Council twice. Now, his wife, Anjali, is in the post. Two years ago, his elder brother, Satish Kambanur, was also murdered.

Girish Kambanur kept two gunmen for his protection till recently as he was facing threats to his life. After he got his firearm licence, he himself kept a pistol and relieved the gunmen of duty. It is learnt that before he could take out the firearm and open fire, the assailants overpowered him and stabbed him to death.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prasanna Desai visited the spot.