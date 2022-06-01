Congress leader from Karnataka quits, says he is ‘lacking passion’

Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa had joined the Congress in 1997. His mentor former Union minister Kapil Sibal quit the Congress recently and is contesting the Rajya Sabha elections with the support of the Samajwadi Party

In a setback to the Congress in Karnataka ahead of its two-day Chitan Shivir that starts on June 2, Supreme Court advocate Brijesh Kalappa resigned from the primary membership of the party.

Mr Kalappa had joined the Congress in 1997. He quit the party saying he has been ‘lacking in passion’ in the recent past. His mentor former Union minister Kapil Sibal quit the Congress recently and is contesting the Rajya Sabha elections with the support of the Samajwadi Party.

In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr Kalappa said: “I have been representing the party in Hindi, English and Kannada TV channels (since the UPA years in 2013) for almost a decade, and have clocked 6,497 debates. Besides, the party has been regularly assigning political work to me, which I have performed to the best of my satisfaction. Regarding TV debates, I have done my very best at all times and have never ever appeared without adequate preparation for any debate. Even at the worst of times for the party in the aftermath of 2014 and 2019 debacles, I have never felt enervated, and lacking in energy and enthusiasm.”

“But, in the recent past, I have been finding myself lacking in passion, while my own performance has been listless and perfunctory.

“It is under these circumstances that I am left with little option but to resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, and to end an association that began in 1997.”

Mr Kalappa thanked Ms Gandhi for offering several opportunities in the party and in his home State of Karnataka.

Mr Kalappa served as the legal adviser to the Government of Karnataka with rank of Minister when the Congress was in power under the leadership of Siddaramaiah.