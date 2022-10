Congress leader, friend killed in road accident near Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau October 11, 2022 21:30 IST

A young Congress leader and his friend were killed in a road accident in Marewad village in Dharwad district on Tuesday morning.

Yashwant Somashekar Yaligar, 25, a block Congress president, and his friend Akshay Vijay Kadakol, 25, turned turtle after smashing into a road divider. They were travelling to Munawalli from Dharwad.

Mr. Yaligar was the president of Yaragatti – Munawalli block. A case has been registered.