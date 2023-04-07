HamberMenu
Congress leader Dhruvanarayan’s wife passes away days after his demise in Karnataka

Her demise comes less than a month after Mr Dhruvanarayan passed away following a heart attack on March 11

April 07, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan passed away following a heart attack on March 11, 2023.

Veena Dhruvanarayan, 51, wife of late KPCC working president and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan, passed away in a private hospital in Mysuru on April 7.

She was ailing for some time. Her demise comes less than a month after Mr Dhruvanarayan passed away following a heart attack on March 11.  They have two sons, one of whom Darshan Dhruvanarayan has been fielded by the Congress from the Nanjangud constituency.

Senior Congress leaders have condoled the death. The body will be shifted to their residence at Vijayanagar before being taken to Heggavadi in Chamarajanagar district for the final rites.

