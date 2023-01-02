Congress leader D K Shivakumar launches video series presenting Kanakapura model for development of Karnataka

January 02, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

With a few months to go for the Legislative Assembly elections in the State, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar launched a video series on his social media handles presenting the ‘Kanakapura model’ to ensure all-round development of Karnataka.

The video series showcases the infrastructure development ushered in the constituency during his tenure as an MLA, including the establishment of solar power generation parks, cleansing of lakes, upgradation of schools and colleges, ensuring water supply to all households, setting up new gyms and parks, and the impetus to the construction of new roads and pavements.

Mr. Shivakumar, who has been elected to the Assembly seven times and three times from the Kanakapura constituency, has increased his vote share in every successive election. He won with huge margins both in 2008 and 2013 while he trounced his opponent by 79,909 votes in 2018 creating a record in the elections.

“The Kanakanahalli lake built by Revenue Officer Narayanappa to provide drinking water to the town has got a new look today. This is the contribution I have made for the people of Kanakapura after becoming an MLA. This park stands as a model for development. A look at it,” Mr. Shivakumar tweeted while launching the video series on his social media handles on January 2.

“Surya Raitha Yojana in Kanakapura has made farmers walk with their heads held high. See for yourself how solar energy was used to make Kanakapura a model for Karnataka,” the KPCC chief added, sending a clear message that Karnataka would move to the next level of development by picking up from the Kanakapura model.

Sources close to D.K. Shivakumar stated that through this video series, the KPCC chief wants to show the people of Karnataka the development ushered in Kanakapura constituency during his tenure as an MLA to underline the point that such development would take place in the entire State if he gets to become the Chief Minister.

The videos have been made based on the reactions of residents of Kanakapura who have expressed their satisfaction and adulation for the KPCC chief.

Through the video series, Mr. Shivakumar is trying to project an image of a ‘man with a plan’ to the people of Karnataka to impress the electorate across communities that he is solely committed to the development of the State.

The videos shared by the KPCC chief show how village ponds have been converted into lakes, which are emerging as local tourist spots and how Kanakapura has a widespread road network, which is connecting all the villages to towns and grain markets.