Congress leader asks Vokkaligara Sangha to file cases against BJP leaders for ‘defaming’ community

March 18, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress spokesperson M. Lakshmana has called upon the Vokkaligara Sangha leaders to file criminal cases against BJP leaders for defaming the community by projecting fictitious characters like Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda as killers of Tipu Sultan.

Addressing a press conference here today, Mr. Lakshmana said the BJP leaders were trying to foment trouble in the society ahead of the elections by pitting the Vokkaliga community against the Muslim community for its political gains.

He sought to know from the BJP leaders if the proof of Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda’s existence was available in any books of history or government records.

He said the Vokkaligara community members will have to stage a protest in front of the houses of the Vokkaligara Sangha leaders if a criminal case was not filed against the BJP leaders viz. C.T. Ravi, C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Shobha Karandlaje for allegedly tainting the entire community by projecting fictitious characters as killers of Tipu Sultan.

Mr. Lakshmana has also questioned the silence of seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Nirmalananda Swamiji over the ‘defamation’ of the community by the BJP leaders.

Expressway

Referring to the water-logging experienced on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway again on Saturday after overnight rains, Mr. Lakshmana said the road which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently, had been built in an ‘unscientific’ manner.

Mr. Lakshmana, who also identified himself as a civil engineer, lamented the absence of a ‘gradient’ or slope on the road for water to flow whenever it rains, causing the inconvenience to motorists.

Questioning the government’s decision to start collecting toll before constructing a service road, he alleged that Mysuru MP Pratap Simha was misguiding the public by claiming that even the National Highways like 766 connecting Mysuru with Nanjangud and Gundlupet constructed during the Congress regime do not have service roads.

Mr. Lakshmana argued that a highway was different from an acces- controlled expressway. “On a highway like NH 766, people can enter the highway anywhere along the route and exit wherever they wish. But, the same access is not available on the expressway, which is fenced”, he said arguing the need for a service road on the access-controlled expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru before starting collection of toll.

Guarantee cards

Mr. Lakshmana alleged that the district administration officials in Mysuru were preventing the Congress leaders from distributing the “Guarantee card” to people assuring 200 units of free power and ₹ 2,000 monthly financial assistance to women of each household.

“Our party workers are being prevented by the police from distributing these guarantee cards”, he alleged before warning the senior officials of the district administration against behaving like “agents of the BJP”.

He alleged that the district administration, which has turned a blind eye to the distribution of Ugadi gifts, sarees and money to the people by the BJP, was creating obstacles in the distribution of Congress party’s manifesto to the public.