Congress leader accuses police of acting as ‘BJP’s election agents’

Congress leaders in Mysuru have accused the police of acting as ‘BJP’s election agents’ after the party’s H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu and Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar were booked for trouble during polling in Hunsur on Thursday.

Mr. Vijaykumar shared videos of police officials and himself entering into an aggressive altercation at Hosa Ramanahalli through social media and accused the police of high-handedness against Mr. Chikkamadu and himself. Meanwhile, Sundar Raj, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hunsur, said an FIR had been lodged against Mr. Chikkamadu and Mr. Vijaykumar for unlawful assembly and prevention of a government official from discharging his duty at Bilikere police station in Hunsur. The FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint given by the Sub-Inspector.

It may be mentioned here that trouble began after Congress MLA Chikkamadu, a voter of Hosa Ramanahalli, was surrounded by some supporters outside the polling booth. When the police asked him to leave the place as prohibitory orders were in force, a commotion ensued with Mr. Chikkamadu accusing the police of ill-treating him and his supporters and shouting slogans against the police.

Mr. Chikkamadu claimed that the police official addressed him in singular and asked him to leave even after he identified himself as an MLA. Mr. Vijaykumar claimed that he dispersed a crowd of about 500 people from the place after Additional Superintendent of Mysuru district police Sneha assured to secure an apology from the police official. But, the promised apology never came and the police continued to display their high-handedness and behave as ‘election agents of the BJP’, he alleged.