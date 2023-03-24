ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader accused of threatening people taking part in BJP programmes and activities

March 24, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI 

The Hindu Bureau

The former Zilla Panchayat vice-president Harshanand Guttedar has said that Congress leader Gurusharan Patil has threatened to kill people in Aland constituency for attending BJP programmes.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Mr. Guttedar said that Mr. Patil called Shashikant Pawar of Koralli Tanda on March 20 night and abused them over phone for attending a Basaveshwara statue inauguration programme at Aland organised by Aland legislator Subhash Guttedar.

Later, the next morning, Mr. Patil waylaid Shashikant Pawar near Kodal Hangarga Tanda and abused him for attending a programme organised by the Veerashaiva community recently and threatened to kill him and others, if he and the others again participate in BJP programmes and activities.

Mr. Guttedar accused the Congress leader and his supporters of creating an atmosphere of fear in the constituency.

