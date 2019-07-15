Congress lawmakers prepare to sit in Opposition benches

With indications that 18 legislators — 13 from Congress, three from JD(S) and two Independents — are unlikely to change their decision on withdrawing support to the government, the Congress lawmakers seem to be mentally preparing themselves for the eventuality of occupying the Opposition benches.

Hours before the legislature session on Monday, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the party legislators at a star hotel in the city and reportedly told MLAs to be ready to sit in the Opposition, if the need arises during the trust vote on Thursday. This is in the wake of coalition parties not being able to lure back MLAs who have resigned and are staying in Mumbai, allegedly at the behest of the BJP.

While the Speaker has not yet taken a decision on the resignation letters of the MLAs, the Supreme Court is set to hear the case related to the resignations of 15 of them on Tuesday.

Sources in the party said the former Chief Minister explained the efforts made by him and other senior leaders in the party to bring back the rebel legislators to the party fold. Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar had even rushed to Mumbai to meet the legislators but his efforts were in vain. The party high command too made “sincere efforts” to save the government, the former Chief Minister said.

During an hour-long meeting, Mr. Siddaramaiah apparently told the legislators not to leave the party for the sake of money and positions offered by the BJP. He also warned them about the threat of disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.

Some legislators have reportedly expressed apprehensions about their future. Others said that they had not received any benefits from the coalition government and the public perception of the government was not good following interference of PWD Minister H.D. Revanna in every department, sources said.

Party sources said the senior leaders also told members to maintain decorum during the debate on confidence motion.

Reddy to appear before Speaker another day

Seven-time MLA and senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy did not appear before Legislative Assembly Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar at the State secretariat on Monday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Reddy said the Speaker asked him to appear before him on any day over the next few days. A few days ago, the Speaker had told Mr. Reddy to be present him on Monday to explain reasons for his resignation from the membership of the Assembly.