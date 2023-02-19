Congress launches guarantee card for voters

February 19, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

Some BJP leaders are giving calls to “finish off” Congress leaders only because they are afraid of losing the next elections, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Chikkodi on Sunday.

He was speaking after launching Congress guarantee card, to remind people of the assurances made by the party before the Assembly polls.

“The BJP is shocked over the list of our poll assurances. Its leaders have lost confidence in themselves. They are desperate for power. They do not know what to do. That is why, some of them are giving open calls for attacking Congress leaders,” he said.

He was referring to the call by Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan to “finish off” party leader Siddaramaiah like Tipu.

The BJP government in the State is the most corrupt ever. Ministers, leaders and officers are openly asking 40% commission for tenders and other payments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders have not done anything despite the contractors association and Sri Dingaleshwar Swami complaining about corruption. Even some BJP leaders have spoken about it, but the Central and State governments are silent, he said.

He asked the people to teach a lesson to the BJP in the coming elections.

Later, in Belagavi, Mr. Surjewala inaugurated a programme to distribute guarantee card.

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi said that the Basavaraj Bommai government is an anti-people and anti-poor government. “It has no concern for the poor. It is only concerned about the haves and is finding various ways to further enrich the rich. It is using sensational issues to divert the attention of the people away from real issues,” he said.

Congress Belagavi city unit president Raju Asif Sait said that the KPCC will ask people to register for their Grahalakshmi and Grahajyothi schemes and issue guarantee cards. “These direct benefit transfer schemes will be implemented if the Congress comes to power. Party workers will reach out to all voters to inform them about these schemes,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the former MLA Firoze Sait, district Congress committee president Vinay Navalagatti and others were present.