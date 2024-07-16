Congress launches counter-attack by demanding a probe into scams in SC/ST bodies during BJP regime too

The ruling Congress launched a counter-attack in the Legislative Assembly at the Opposition BJP and JD(S), which have accused the government of being “anti-Dalit” in the wake of financial irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation, by pointing out that scams had taken place in various SC/ST bodies even during the tenures of the BJP and the JD(S)

Seeking to turn the tables on the Opposition, Congress member and Scheduled Castes leader P.M. Narendraswamy on Tuesday demanded a comprehensive probe into all such scams in the past as well, which took place when the BJP government was in power.

Earlier ‘scams’

Pointing out that the then BJP MLA Gulihatti Shekhar himself had written to the then Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai drawing attention to irregularities in the Bovi Development Corporation, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should order a comprehensive probe covering scams in all the SC/ST bodies, including the Bovi and Tanda development corporations in the past.

He argued that financial irregularities in the ST development corporation would not have taken place if the Opposition, particularly the BJP, had acted sternly against scams in the SC/ST bodies during its regime. “Why did the CBI and the ED, which have now entered the scene, did not take up the probe then?” he asked.

He also took exception to the use of the word “Dalits” by the Opposition to refer to the SC/ST communities and argued that it was “derogatory”. His argument was supported by Social Welfare Minister and Dalit leader H.C. Mahadevappa.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda took exception to BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s demand that the Chief Minister should quit owning up moral responsibility for irregularities in the corporation. “Did Mr. Jnanendra quit owning up moral responsibility for the scam in the selection of police sub-inspectors when he was the Home Minister? What moral right do you have to seek the Chief Minister’s resignation now?” he asked.

The House plunged into pandemonium when BJP leader Sunil Kumar remarked, “Where was the money siphoned off to from the ST development corporation? Was it given to the high command or spent for the Lok Sabha polls in Amethi or Ballari?”

Reference to electoral bonds

This angered the Congress members, including the Ministers, who accused the BJP of indulging in irregularities in electoral bonds. This triggered a heated exchange of words and trading of charges, resulting in Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Manappa Lamani adjourning the House for some time to restore order.

The BJP continued with its demand for resignation of the Chief Minister in both the Houses of the State legislature on Tuesday.

