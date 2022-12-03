  1. EPaper
Congress launches campaign on ‘rowdies’ in BJP

December 03, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Congress has alleged that the BJP in the State has become “a den of rowdy-sheeters and anti-social elements” and that new rowdies have been joining the party daily. Mocking the party, the Congress released a “leaked list” of candidates with photos calling it “BJP rowdy morcha”. A political slugfest has been raging over the inclusion of history-sheeters in parties ever since ‘Silent’ Sunil was seen with three Bengaluru MPs recently at an event and there were rumours about him and others joining the BJP.

