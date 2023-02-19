Congress launches campaign against BJP’s ‘false promises’ in Mysuru

February 19, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress party on Sunday launched a poster campaign against the “false promises” of the BJP in Mysuru.

The Congress leaders, who are already sporting flowers over the ears as part of the campaign against the BJP’s alleged deception through the State Budget, began pasting the posters calling for “enough” of the BJP’s “false assurances”.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana and president of Mysuru City Congress Committee R. Murthy and president of Mysuru District Congress Committee B.J. Vijaykumar pasted the posters on the compound wall of K.R. Hospital opposite JK Grounds on Sunday.

Incidentally, the posters of the Congress party were posted right next to the posters of the BJP bearing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vijaykumar was heard cautioning the security personnel against removing the Congress party’s posters. “If you have to remove our posters, you have to remove the BJP posters also”, he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Vijaykumar said BJP has encroached upon the walls of State government and Union government offices by overnight pasting the party’s posters, allegedly throwing rules and regulations to the winds.

He accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State of deceiving the public with false promises. The promises made by the BJP government are not fulfilled, he contended and said the Congress party’s campaign was aimed at creating awareness about the ‘deception’ by the BJP.

The Congress party’s poster campaign, which was launched in Bengaluru on Saturday and symbolically in Mysuru on Sunday, will be taken across the city of Mysuru from Monday, Mr. Vijaykumar said.

The party’s corporators and ex-corporators will be taking up the campaign in their respective wards from Monday, he said adding that the Congress posters will come up right next to the BJP’s posters.