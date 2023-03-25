ADVERTISEMENT

Congress launches apartment cell, holds dialogue with RWAs

March 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee led by D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the KPCC apartment cell, and held a meeting with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) from across Bengaluru on Saturday.

Both leaders addressed the audience, relaying their vision for a “Better Bengaluru”. They launched the proposed action agenda for Bengaluru apartments. The party launched the “Apartment Mitra” initiative to create an open channel of interaction between apartment representatives and the party to relay issues and concerns. The cell is part of the KPCC’s agenda to transform Bengaluru into a sustainable and inclusive city for all residents of Bengaluru, said the party.

The Apartment Cell is chaired by M.V. Rajeev Gowda, ex-MP. Many office-bearers of RWAs participated in the event. MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Rizwan Arshad, Byrathi Suresh, and H. Nagesh participated in the interaction.

