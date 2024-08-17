ADVERTISEMENT

Congress, Kuruba community leaders protest against Governor

Published - August 17, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress workers, legislators, and supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The members of the district Congress unit, Kuruba community leaders, and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday staged a protest in Kalaburagi city against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting prosecution against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitators gathered at Jagat Circle and burnt the poster of Mr. Gehlot and displayed placards highlighting alleged irregularities and scams taken place during the BJP rule in the State. 

They alleged that the Governor had become a puppet in the hands of the Central government and accused the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for granting prosecution sanction against Mr. Siddaramaiah to dislodge the ruling government.

B.R. Patil, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister, alleged that the BJP leaders in Karnataka and at the Centre are not able to digest the fact that the Congress government has implemented its guarantees, and received appreciation from the people of all sections for its good governance.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Several Kuruba community leaders staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel chowk demanding the resignation of Mr. Gehlot. As soon as they raised slogans slogans, nearly 15 agitators were detained by the police and later released.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US