GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, Kuruba community leaders protest against Governor

Published - August 17, 2024 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers, legislators, and supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Congress workers, legislators, and supporters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The members of the district Congress unit, Kuruba community leaders, and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday staged a protest in Kalaburagi city against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting prosecution against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The agitators gathered at Jagat Circle and burnt the poster of Mr. Gehlot and displayed placards highlighting alleged irregularities and scams taken place during the BJP rule in the State. 

They alleged that the Governor had become a puppet in the hands of the Central government and accused the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for granting prosecution sanction against Mr. Siddaramaiah to dislodge the ruling government.

B.R. Patil, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister, alleged that the BJP leaders in Karnataka and at the Centre are not able to digest the fact that the Congress government has implemented its guarantees, and received appreciation from the people of all sections for its good governance.

Several Kuruba community leaders staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel chowk demanding the resignation of Mr. Gehlot. As soon as they raised slogans slogans, nearly 15 agitators were detained by the police and later released.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.