Congress, Kuruba community leaders protest against Governor

The members of the district Congress unit, Kuruba community leaders, and followers of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday staged a protest in Kalaburagi city against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot permitting prosecution against Mr. Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in site allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The agitators gathered at Jagat Circle and burnt the poster of Mr. Gehlot and displayed placards highlighting alleged irregularities and scams taken place during the BJP rule in the State.

They alleged that the Governor had become a puppet in the hands of the Central government and accused the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) leaders for granting prosecution sanction against Mr. Siddaramaiah to dislodge the ruling government.

B.R. Patil, Aland MLA and advisor to Chief Minister, alleged that the BJP leaders in Karnataka and at the Centre are not able to digest the fact that the Congress government has implemented its guarantees, and received appreciation from the people of all sections for its good governance.

Several Kuruba community leaders staged a protest at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel chowk demanding the resignation of Mr. Gehlot. As soon as they raised slogans slogans, nearly 15 agitators were detained by the police and later released.