When Congress is in power, Karnataka becomes ATM for dynasty, when JD(S) is in power, for a family, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

December 30, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - MANDYA

The BJP sounded the election bugle in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking the people of the region to reject both the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Addressing a public rally in Mandya on December 30, Mr. Shah described the Congress as dynastic and JD(S) as a family affair. He described them as ‘communal, casteist and criminal’.

He accused the Congress of ‘paying lip sympathy’ to the cause of social justice and claimed that it was the BJP that had worked for the cause of Adivasis, Dalits and the economically downtrodden. The BJP made Ramnath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu — both from socially and economically vulnerable sections of society — President of the country.

He also accused the Congress of being ‘soft’ on terrorism. Mr. Shah said that while the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah withdrew cases against the Popular Front of India (PFI), the BJP banned the outfit, ‘which brought relief and security’ to the people of Karnataka.

He accused both the Congress and the JD(S) of ‘impeding the development of Karnataka’ and said that when the Congress is in power, the State functions as an ATM for a dynasty, and when the JD(S) is in power, it functions as an ATM for a family.

Mr. Shah said people of Mandya and Mysuru region have seen enough of both the parties and asked the people to vote for the BJP in the next Assembly elections in 2023 and ensure a majority for the party.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, senior BJP leaders, including State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, State Ministers C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Narayan Gowda, Gopalaiah, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, and L. Nagendra were among the participants at the public rally.